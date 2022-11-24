Putin supports diplomatic solution after increased Turkish and Iranian strikes in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and underlined his support to resolve the tensions “resolving emerging issues by political and diplomatic means” in the Kurdistan Region.

“Discussing the escalation of tensions in northern Iraq (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), the President of Russia spoke in favour of resolving emerging issues by political and diplomatic means,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“It was agreed to maintain contacts at various levels,” the statement added.

Both Iran and Turkey have recently stepped up attacks against Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Nations representative in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Erbil on Thursday emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdish region.