UN Security Council extends condolences to families of latest ISIS victims in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the families of those that had recently been killed by ISIS attacks in both the Kirkuk and Diyala provinces.

At least 17 members of security forces and civilians were killed in twin bloody attacks by the suspected ISIS militants this week, marking an uptick in the number of attacks by the group whose self-proclaimed caliphate was toppled in 2017.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attacks near Kirkuk and Albu Bali, Iraq,” a statement from the international security consortium read.

Albu Bali is a village in Diyala province, where a number of the militants, riding motorbikes, killed at least eight civilians on Monday night.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq,” the statement added, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

Although the radical militants have been territorially defeated, they still pose significant security risks to both civilians and security forces, forcing many villagers to evacuate the rural areas.

Due to the depleted resources that once financed the group’s activities, the militants routinely kidnap villagers, security officials, and civilians for ransom.

In the absence of security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad in the disputed territories, the rural residents have to take up arms to defend themselves and their properties.