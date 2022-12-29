SDF launch new anti-ISIS operation amidst new ISIS attack in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday announced that they carried out the Operation al-Jazeera Thunderbolt to eliminate ISIS cells that threaten al-Hol and Tal Hamis. Moreover, a suspected ISIS cell killed one Asayish member in Raqqa.

The SDF said the operation was carried out with the participation of the Internal Security Forces of northeast Syria (also known as Asayish) and the anti-ISIS coalition.

The SDF said the operation was carried out “to eliminate ISIS terrorist cells and clear the terrorist hotbeds from areas that were the source of the recent terrorist attacks against the al-Hol camp, al-Hasaka and south of Qamishli and that could be source for possible attacks, specifically the al-Hol area and Tal Hamis.”

“This operation, which comes in the context of absolute necessity and in retaliation to our martyrs’ blood in Raqqa, will be the beginning of operations against ISIS for the new year 2023, and on this basis, our forces will act strongly and decisively to confront any threat to our people and associations,” the SDF said.

On Dec. 26, six fighters were killed in a surprise attack on the headquarters of the Internal Security Forces in Raqqa, near a security prison.

Also on Thursday, two members of the Asayish were injured and one was killed in al-Karama, eastern Raqqa, the Asayish said in a statement.

“These targets will not discourage us from continuing to pursue and arrest all members of terrorist cells,” the Asayish said.