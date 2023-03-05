Politics

‘Unity’ was cornerstone of the 1991 Kurdish uprising: President Barzani

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a press conference. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region Iraq Uprising

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, marking the 32nd anniversary of the 1991 Kurdish uprising, said unity among Kurdish forces was the cornerstone of the historic uprising’s successes and all the accomplishments achieved afterward. 

“Unity and solidarity were the foundation of the victory of the uprising.” That directly led to all the “ achievements of the people of Kurdistan,” including the establishment of the Kurdistan parliament, the Kurdistan Regional Government, federalism, and the consolidation of Kurdish rights in the Federal Iraqi Constitution,” the Kurdish president stated. 

The revolt included the diverse ethnic and religious communities in the Kurdistan Region, Barzani said, adding all sides have to work together to preserve the values and principles of the uprising.

Earlier Sunday, other Kurdish officials commemorated the historic day, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

Residents in Ranya city, where the uprising first erupted on March 5, 1991, held several cultural events on Sunday to commemorate the day.

The major political event in Kurdish history comes following decades of oppression and genocide inflicted by the former regime, which was toppled in 2003.

