President Masoud Barzani attends the second day of the Barzani National Memorial ceremony

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Friday, attended the second day of the Barzani National Memorial ceremony in Barzan.

In his speech, President Barzani addressed the importance of the museum as a means to preserve the history of the Kurdish people for future generations. He stressed that everyone should play a positive role in shaping the Kurdish people's struggle.

He praised the coexistence of numerous religious and cultural communities in the Barzan region, which has been preserved throughout history.

He also recounted that while the village of Barzan had been destroyed sixteen times throughout history, its people never submitted to oppression and instead rebuilt the village every time it was burned down. This demonstrates the perseverance of its people for freedom and peace.

Regarding the Kurdistan Region's internal situation, President Barzani emphasized the need for unity within the Kurdish house and working together to maintain the sacrifices of our forefathers. He urged all the political parties to unite and settle their differences through dialogue. In fact, he called on all political parties to meet before May 18 and turn the recent tensions into something positive.

Senior officials from Baghdad and Erbil, including foreign diplomats and international officials, took part on Thursday in the grand opening of the Barzani National Memorial in Barzan, to commemorate the legacy of the Kurdish legendary leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

