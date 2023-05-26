PM Barzani marks 47th anniversary of Gulan Revolution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday released a statement commemorating the Gulan (May) Revolution.

“On the anniversary of the Gula Revolution, I extend my warmest congratulations to President [Masoud] Barzani, the heroic Peshmergas, all the fighters and participants in the revolution, and the people of Kurdistan,” PM Barzani said.

The Gulan Revolution carried a message of hope and the national goals of the September Revolution, led by Mullah Mustafa Barzani, the prime Minister stressed.

“Although it began in difficult times, it became the hope of all Kurdistanis in a short period,” he added. It represented the heroic stories of defense and resistance by “continuing the struggle of the Kurdish people to defend their existence, identity, and legitimate rights to the whole world.”

He noted that “one of the most remarkable achievements of the Gulan Revolution was the establishment of a national reconciliation, unity, and solidarity between Kurdish forces and parties. This eventually resulted in the Kurdish people's victory in the March 1991 uprising.”

Moreover, PM Barzani paid tribute to the struggle of all the Peshmerga and revolution participants. He also paid tribute to the contributions of his uncle, Idris Barzani.

“May all souls of the martyrs of the Gulan Revolution and all Kurdistan martyrs rest in peace" PM Barzani concluded.

The Gulan Revolution began a year after the collapse of the well-known September Revolution, spearheaded by the late Mustafa Barzani in 1975, after Iraq’s then-Vice President Saddam Hussein and the Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi signed the Algiers Agreement against the Kurds.