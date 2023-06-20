PM Barzani meets Turkey's chief diplomat in Ankara

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss Ankara-Erbil ties, among other topics, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Barzani arrived in the Turkish capital early Tuesday to undertake his third official visit to the country since assuming premiership in July 2019.

The premier has met Fidan, the newly inaugurated Turkish foreign minister and previous chief of the country's intelligence agency, known as MiT, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Barzani and Fidan have discussed three main topics, including enhancing bilateral ties, trade relations as well as the latest developments in Iraq and the region.

It is Barzani's first visit to the country following President Erdogan's third electoral victory in early June.

Turkey and Kurdistan Region shares close economic and political ties. Thousands of Turkish companies in various sectors operate in the Kurdistan Region.

Following Turkey's deadly earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Kurdistan Region became the first foreign entity to dispatch search and rescue teams to the stricken areas in the country, where they had undertaken several missions to provide aid.

As a result of the natural disaster that hit southeastern Turkey, more than 50,000 were killed while millions had been displaced.

The Turkish authorities, including President Erdogan, have publicly acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's humanitarian efforts.