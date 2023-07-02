More than 100,000 tourists visited Halabja Province during Eid al-Adha

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism on Sunday announced that more than 100,000 tourists visited Halabja Province during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Chia Qasim, Director General of Tourism in Halabja, said that the number of tourists to the Halabja province has increased this year, the statement added.

“25,000 tourists are from the Kurdistan Region, while 75,000 are from other Iraqi provinces,” Qasim added, while noting that the number is expected to rise.

Previously, Ibrahim Abdulmajid, spokesperson for the KRG’s General Board of Tourism, told Kurdistan 24 that more than 300,000 total tourists are expected to visit the tourist destinations of the Kurdistan Region during the holiday.

More than six million tourists visited the Kurdistan Region in 2022.

In addition to the holiday season, thousands of domestic tourists from across Iraq visit the northern Kurdistan Region, known for its mountain resorts and relatively cool temperatures, to escape the scorching hot summers in southern Iraq.

The KRG has proposed plans to further boost the tourism sector as an alternative to its overreliance on hydrocarbon revenues. The plan includes an eight-year plan to attract 20 million tourists annually.

The government launched an electronic visa application system earlier this year in a bid to facilitate investment and tourist traffic into the Region.