Lahur Sheikh Jangi announces participation in KRG parliamentary elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Former Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Co-Chair Lahur Sheikh Jangi on Wednesday said “I will participate in the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, either as part of a list or as a political party."

The remarks came during a press conference in Erbil, where the ousted PUK leader discussed the upcoming Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) parliamentary elections.

Earlier, he said in an interview with Kurdistan24 that he is still actively engaged in the political process and is eagerly awaiting an opportunity to continue his political activities.

Jangi is among those who have publicly denounced last October’s party congress along with Mala Bakhtiyar, another top party leader.

Bafel Talabani and Jangi were both elected PUK co-leaders at an earlier party congress in 2019.

In July 2021, Sheikh Jangi was ousted from his position by his co-chair, claiming that he had been “poisoned” by his party comrades.

Since then, Sheikh Jangi has been voicing concerns regarding the party’s leadership in his TV addresses.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq