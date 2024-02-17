Politics

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with King of Jordan to discuss developments in the region

President Nechirvan Barzani discussed with King of Jordan Abdullah ibn Al Hussein II the relations between Jordan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
President Nechirvan Barzani met Jordanian King Abdullah ibn Al Hussein II of Jordan during the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Feb. 17, 2024 (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Jordan King Abdullah ibn Al Hussein

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani  held a meeting with the King of Jordan Abdullah ibn Al Hussein II during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

According to a press release of the Kurdistan Region's Presidency, the the two leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the relations between Jordan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the current developments in the region.

"Both sides expressed their shared concerns regarding the potential escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the significant consequences it could have on peace and stability. They emphasized the necessity of collective efforts from all sides to maintain peace in the region," the statement read.

Moreover, President Nechirvan Barzani acknowledged the longstanding relations between the Kingdom of Jordan and the Hashemite royal family with the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish President and Jordanian King Abdullah also addressed the ongoing threat of terrorism in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring the need for continued efforts to combat this threat.

Fuad Al-Majali, Jordan's Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, last week told Kurdistan 24 that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan shares “historical and fraternal relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.” 

“The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, have greatly supported the efforts to strengthen the ties between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan,” Al-Majali added.

In January 2023, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a Jordanian parliamentary delegation in Baghdad.

