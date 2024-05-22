Politics

Top KRG delegation attends Raisi's funeral

The delegation includes Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, Mustafa Said Qadir, Vice President of Kurdistan Region, and Qubad Talabani, Deputy of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday attended the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

The delegation includes Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, Mustafa Said Qadir, Vice President of Kurdistan Region, and Qubad Talabani, Deputy of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral of the former Iranian president.

Iranian state television reported on Sunday that the helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi and his delegation crashed in East Azerbaijan province.

The passengers also included Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the governor-general of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Khamenei's representative Imam Juma'a, and several other officials.

Raisi was elected president of Iran in the June 2021 election. He is the country's first hard-line president since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He has promised to strengthen Iran's economy and improve the lives of the Iranian people.

The Iranian president was born in the city of Mashhad in 1960. He studied law and worked as a prosecutor and judge.

senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
senior KRG delegation at the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
