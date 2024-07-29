Applications for granting employees lands, scheme from Prime Ministers Masrour Barzani’s decision

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni reaffirmed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s decision regarding the granting-land scheme to all the public sector’s employees of Kurdistan Region Government including Article 140 zones.

In an interview with the Kurdistan 24, the Minister stressed on important contents and details of the decision; all councils have been instructed to prepare for the guidelines and procedure. He confirmed it takes place with the coordination between the ministries, councils and local directorates that are supervised by the councils and/or other public sector’s services.

He also pointed out another meeting was arranged, yesterday by the Ministry of Municipalities in which all the councils gathered. The session was to give more power to local councils to enable speeding the process and any necessary work. In the same meeting, the municipalities were advised to complete the work within a week to 10 days.

In an enquiry from the frequently asked questions, whether having enough room in the region, Awni stated "There is enough land to be granted in some zones, but there is no land in some councils. Therefore, we are working to make priorities and setting conditions to run the whole scheme appropriately and accordingly"

In addition to another enquiry about these employees whose information Id cards is outside the Kurdistan Region’s governmental admin, for example zone within Article 140, they will be entitled to that scheme of granting land.

Awni reminded of Premier’s decision that all the employees of the public services in the regional government are entitled to the scheme according to guidelines and conditions have been made to follow the process in fairly manner also for all the employees to be treated fairly.

The order based on all the required elements for example the pieces of lands, locations, work experience, priorities, employees’ circumstances who didn’t benefit previously from such and other schemes.

According to the information Id card where the resident registered, will be granted with the nearest location.

Granting land scheme was on hold and in some places stopped over for a very long period of time.

However, it is still at the stage of filling in applications, the officials and minister urged the employees to fill out the applications within the next two weeks.