KRG PM Meets New UK Ambassador to Iraq, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Ties

UK Ambassador Commends Kurdistan Region’s Remarkable Progress, Reaffirms Britain’s Commitment to Expanding Strategic Cooperation Across Key Sectors

2025-04-22 12:57

By Dler Mohammed



ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Irfan Siddiq, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Iraq, during an official meeting in Erbil aimed at reinforcing the already robust ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Siddiq on his new post, expressing hope for a successful tenure. He emphasized the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) full support for strengthening bilateral relations across all sectors, particularly in the political, economic, and cultural arenas.

Ambassador Siddiq praised the Kurdistan Region’s progress in recent years, describing its development as impressive. He reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Region in various fields, reflecting the UK's continued strategic interest in a stable and prosperous Kurdistan.

The meeting, which was also attended by Andrew Beasley, the UK Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, included discussions that focused on resolving ongoing disputes between the KRG and the Federal Government of Iraq. Both sides emphasized the importance of preserving Iraq’s federal system, respecting the constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region, and resuming the Region’s oil exports as soon as possible.

In another key discussion point, preparations for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections—scheduled for November 2025—were reviewed, with an emphasis on ensuring inclusive and transparent electoral processes.

The United Kingdom has historically played a significant role in Iraq’s post-2003 reconstruction, and its relationship with the Kurdistan Region has been notably strong. The UK has supported the Region through humanitarian aid, political engagement, and investment, particularly during the fight against ISIS. Ambassador Siddiq’s arrival comes at a time when Erbil and Baghdad are navigating sensitive issues, including budget disputes, oil exports, and federalism.

This meeting underscores the UK’s commitment to engaging diplomatically with both the KRG and the central government in Baghdad. As Iraq prepares for its next elections, the stability of the Kurdistan Region remains a key component in ensuring the broader country’s democratic and economic development.