Moscow Rejects Foreign Intervention in Ukraine, Warns of ‘Threat to Europe’

Russia rejects any foreign intervention in Ukraine, calling security guarantees sought by Kyiv a "danger" to Europe. France hosted a summit on the issue, with President Macron saying Europe is ready to provide assurances after a peace deal. Zelensky sees no genuine will for peace from Moscow.

16 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Russia on Thursday firmly rejected discussing any “foreign intervention” in Ukraine, warning that security guarantees sought by Kyiv from European partners would constitute a “danger” to the continent.

The remarks came as France hosted a summit of European leaders within the “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine, where Kyiv reiterated its call for European troops to be deployed on its territory as part of a potential settlement with Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Vladivostok, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared: “Russia has no intention of discussing foreign intervention in Ukraine,” stressing that any such intervention “in whatever form or shape would be utterly unacceptable and would undermine any form of security.”

She further argued that the security guarantees demanded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were “not security guarantees for Ukraine, but rather guarantees of danger for the European continent.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, following talks with Zelensky in Paris, that Europe was prepared to extend security assurances to Ukraine once a peace agreement with Russia is signed.

“We Europeans are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians immediately after the signing of a peace deal,” Macron said. He noted that defense ministers had completed confidential preparatory work, which would now be adopted politically, adding: “We are prepared for a strong and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europeans. The question now is to see how sincere Russia is.”

Macron has repeatedly voiced doubts over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declarations to former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding peace efforts.

Zelensky, for his part, said he saw no signals from Moscow indicating a genuine willingness to end the war that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet seen indications from Russia that it seeks to put an end to the war,” Zelensky said, while expressing confidence that the United States and European allies would support Kyiv in “increasing pressure on Russia to move toward a diplomatic solution.”

European leaders have remained tight-lipped on the precise nature of the proposed security guarantees, but expectations include the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine and expanded training for Ukrainian forces, while the U.S. is expected to play a supporting role.

The debate over Ukraine’s future comes as U.S. President Donald Trump voiced sharp criticism of Putin, saying he was “very disappointed” in the Russian leader.

In a radio interview this week, Trump said: “I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live.” He reiterated that additional sanctions on Russia could be imposed if no progress is made toward peace.

Trump met Putin in Alaska in mid-August before holding talks with Zelensky and key European and NATO leaders at the White House. He has since said he expects Zelensky and Putin to meet bilaterally ahead of a trilateral summit involving himself. Zelensky has claimed Russia is working to block such a meeting, while Moscow insists the agenda is not ready.

While stressing that Ukraine would never legally recognize the loss of its territories, Kyiv has tacitly acknowledged that de facto losses are inevitable. Russia currently occupies about one-fifth of Ukraine.

Trump dismissed concerns over a potential Russia-China axis, stating: “I am not concerned at all … We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Putin in Beijing this week, calling him an “old friend,” as China staged its largest-ever military parade, showcasing its ambition to reshape the global order.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, offered congratulations: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”