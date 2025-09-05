French Intellectuals Praise President Masoud Barzani’s Role in Honoring Peshmerga in Paris

Nezan underlined that France has been a consistent ally of the Kurdish people for more than four decades, beginning with the efforts of Danielle Mitterrand, who forged close ties with President Barzani and the Kurdish community.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kendal Nezan, President of the Kurdish Institute of Paris, on Friday praised President Masoud Barzani’s participation in the inauguration of a street and park named after the Peshmerga in the French capital, describing it as a symbol of France’s recognition of Kurdish sacrifices.

Nezan underlined that France has been a consistent ally of the Kurdish people for more than four decades, beginning with the efforts of Danielle Mitterrand, who forged close ties with President Barzani and the Kurdish community. “This honor reflects France’s commitment to the Kurdish struggle. President Barzani’s presence is significant, as he identifies himself as a Peshmerga and deeply values France’s support,” he said.

He further noted that France’s backing of UN Resolution 688 laid the foundation for today’s Kurdistan, adding: “The Kurdish cause enjoys broad support in France, with political institutions and nearly 90 percent of the French population standing with the Kurdish people.”

At the Kurdish Institute in Paris, Kurdistan24 spoke with Gérard Gautier, a French academic who taught at Salahaddin University in the 1990s and collaborated with Danielle Mitterrand’s foundation to support the Kurdish people.

“I collaborated with Danielle Mitterrand in South Kurdistan—she was truly a mother figure for the Kurds,” Gautier said. “In the past, the French public knew little about the Kurdish cause, but the Kurdish Institute in Paris helped raise awareness. Today, most French citizens understand the Kurdish struggle.”

Gautier also highlighted academic exchanges that strengthened ties between France and Kurdistan: “In 2016, we brought students from Salahaddin University’s Kurdish department to Paris and published research on Kurdistan, which further deepened international understanding of the region.”

The voices of Nezan and Gautier underscore the depth of French-Kurdish friendship and the symbolic importance of honoring the Peshmerga in the heart of Paris.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and France are strong and continue to grow, characterized by cooperation in the economic, cultural, and educational sectors. This partnership is bolstered by diplomatic ties, including the presence of the French Consulate in Erbil and the representation of the KRG in France. France provides ongoing support to the KRG, emphasizing regional peace and stability, addressing terrorism challenges, and promoting diplomatic solutions to conflicts.

This partnership has also facilitated cultural exchanges, educational programs, and joint initiatives aimed at fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. France's support extends to humanitarian efforts, particularly in assisting displaced populations and promoting reconstruction in the region.