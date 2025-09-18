Macron says expects sanctions on Iran to be reinstated by end of month

When asked by a Channel 12 journalist whether the sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme would return "at the end of this month", Macron replied: "Yes, I think so, because the latest news we had from the Iranians are not serious."

2 hours ago

JERUSALEM (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he expected international sanctions against Iran to be reinstated by the end of the month, in an excerpt from an Israeli television interview broadcast Thursday.

When asked by a Channel 12 journalist whether the sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme would return "at the end of this month", Macron replied: "Yes, I think so, because the latest news we had from the Iranians are not serious."

Britain, France and Germany, all signatories to a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, last month triggered a mechanism to eventually "snapback" the UN sanctions.

"France has always been a very demanding and clear and consistent player on the Iranian issue," Macron told the Israeli news channel from Paris.

"And I think this is very important for your country and your people," he added, addressing Israelis, among whom his plan to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN on Monday is widely unpopular.

"We never underestimated the risk of the nuclear bomb in Iran, but as well on ballistic capacities and regional destabilisation coming from Iran, as they are unclear and they don't provide any clear commitment on that," he said.

"This is a European position and we've worked with our British and German colleagues. We will put the snapbacks," he said, referring to the mechanism for the resumption of sanctions provided for by a UN Security Council resolution.