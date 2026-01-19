Erbil Residents Rally in Support of Western Kurdistan, Call on U.S. to Condemn Attacks

During the protest, demonstrators chanted slogans emphasizing Kurdish unity and the need to protect the political and social gains made in Western Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A large number of demonstrators gathered in Erbil on Monday night, raising the Kurdistan flag in front of the U.S. General Consulate to call on the United States to condemn recent attacks by the Syrian Arab Army on Western Kurdistan (southeastern Syria).

Participants, carrying Kurdistan flags, marched through the streets before assembling outside the consulate, expressing concern over the latest developments in the Western Kurdistan.

A Kurdistan24 reporter covering the rally said the demonstration was organized in response to what protesters described as escalating attacks targeting Western Kurdistan and its hard-won achievements.

During the protest, demonstrators chanted slogans emphasizing Kurdish unity and the need to protect the political and social gains made in Western Kurdistan. They also urged the international community, particularly the United States, to take a clear stance against actions they believe threaten regional stability.

The participants reaffirming their commitment to solidarity with the people of Western Kurdistan and calling for increased international attention to the situation.