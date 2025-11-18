‘We Anticipate Major Changes in the Region,’ says Safeen Dizayee

At MEPS 2025, Safeen Dizayee told Kurdistan 24 that major regional changes are expected. He highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s role as a stabilizing factor and noted its growing international standing through increased diplomatic and economic engagement.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday that "there are many problems and crises in the Middle East, and we anticipate major changes in the region." He stressed that "the Kurdistan Region has always tried to be a factor of peace and stability in the area."

Speaking from the sidelines of the MEPS 2025 forum in Duhok, Dizayee discussed the event's significance for regional policy. "We hope that the recommendations that emerge from the discussions of this forum will become ideas and projects and be implemented for the sake of peace and stability in the region," he said. "The Kurdistan Region has always tried to be a factor of stability... because any incident that occurs in the area affects the entire region. Therefore, it is important to be able to receive the views of others."

He added that the forum is a critical venue for leadership to shape policy. "It is important that the political leaders of the region, especially the political leadership of the Kurdistan Region, can formulate our ideas and policies on this basis," Dizayee explained. "This forum, where political leaders, government officials, and academic centers from Iraq and other countries have gathered, is an opportunity for us to discuss sensitive issues."

Regarding the Kurdistan Region's foreign relations, Dizayee highlighted its growing international footprint. "Last year, we did a new restructuring, as the representation of countries in the Kurdistan Region has increased," he stated. "At the same time, based on encouraging foreign investment in the Kurdistan Region, we have participated in several economic forums, meetings, and conferences. This demonstrates that the position of the Kurdistan Region at the political, economic, and security levels is a strong position at the international and global levels."

Dizayee's emphasis on the forum's role is reflected in the high-stakes political discussions already taking place at the event. According to KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani, this year's forum is being held in a "sensitive context" as it is the first major gathering after Iraq's parliamentary elections. Hawramani confirmed that high-level guests, including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and several ministers, had arrived. With winning parties from the election in attendance, he anticipated intense dialogue on Iraq's current situation and noted that a series of important meetings would be held on the sidelines.

One of those key meetings occurred on Tuesday in Duhok between the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani. During their discussion, both leaders congratulated each other on the successful outcome of the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections, expressing hope that it marks the beginning of a new era of stability and improved public services for the country.

A key focus of their talks was the provision of salaries and financial dues for the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated that salaries for the current year will be paid according to existing agreements. He further affirmed that for next year's budget, the Kurdistan Region will receive its share within the framework of the federal general budget.