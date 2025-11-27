Iraqi Joint Operations Command Condemns Khor Mor Drone Strike as ‘Terrorist Act’

Iraq's Joint Operations Command condemned the Khor Mor gas field drone attack as a "dangerous terrorist act" targeting national energy security. The strike forced gas supply shutdowns, causing an 80% power reduction across the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Joint Operations Command on Thursday described the drone strike that hit the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province as a “dangerous terrorist act” that directly targets Iraq’s economic security and the interests of its citizens.

In a statement, the Command said the attack occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, igniting one of the main storage tanks at the strategic gas installation. The leadership emphasized that no casualties were recorded, but warned that the strike represents a deliberate attempt to obstruct efforts aimed at consolidating Iraq’s security and economic stability.

The statement noted that the attack would have negative repercussions on the power grid, particularly in Erbil and Sulaimani, in addition to damaging national resources and critical energy infrastructure.

The drone attack—launched by an unidentified aircraft—forced an immediate shutdown of gas supplies feeding electricity production stations in the Kurdistan Region, triggering a major decline in power generation.

Khor Mor is regarded as one of the most vital gas fields in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. Operated by Dana Gas and its partners, the field supplies power plants in Chamchamal, Bazian, and Erbil through a pipeline network extending roughly 180 kilometers and generating more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity. Its output capacity has surged in the past two years, reaching around 750 million standard cubic feet per day following the completion of the KM250 expansion project, making it a critical pillar of the region’s energy security.

During the past four years, the field has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones, causing temporary production stoppages and widespread electricity outages across the Kurdistan Region.

In January 2024, a drone attack halted production and triggered severe power cuts. Another strike in April 2024 killed four Yemeni workers and stopped gas flows altogether. The field was hit again in February 2025 by a new drone attack.

On Thursday morning, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned the latest attack, urging Baghdad to identify the perpetrators and ensure they face justice.

Barzani described the strike as a “cowardly attack”, stressing that those responsible—whether known terrorist groups or other actors—must not be allowed to evade punishment, as occurred in previous incidents.

He stated:

“The usual terrorists or whoever may be behind tonight’s attacks cannot be allowed to repeat these crimes or be released on bail, as in the past.”

The Prime Minister also called on Iraq’s international partners, including the United States, to provide urgently needed defensive systems to protect civilian infrastructure across the Kurdistan Region. He emphasized that enhanced support and deterrence measures are essential to protect citizens and safeguard ongoing economic progress, especially amid repeated attempts to undermine the region’s energy sector.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced Thursday that it had suspended gas exports to power stations across the Kurdistan Region following the attack on Khor Mor.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Electricity said their specialized teams are in direct communication with Dana Gas to assess the impact of the incident and begin the process of restoring operations.

The ministries clarified that the suspension is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring safety and examining possible damage. They added that efforts are ongoing to stabilize the situation and resume the flow of gas to power plants as soon as possible.

Khor Mor, which has been targeted numerous times in recent years, remains central to energy production in the Kurdistan Region—heightening concerns about the protection of essential infrastructure.

Umed Ahmad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, told Kurdistan24 that the latest drone attack will result in an 80% reduction in electricity supply to the Kurdistan Region.

With the Joint Operations Command labeling the attack a terrorist act, and with significant reductions in electricity supply across the Kurdistan Region, the latest strike on Khor Mor underscores the fragility of Iraq’s critical infrastructure. As the KRG suspends gas exports and works to assess the damage, the call from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for accountability and international support reflects growing alarm over the continued targeting of the region’s energy lifeline.