Kurdish Public in Türkiye Calls for Unity, Urges President Barzani to Visit Amed and Istanbul

Kurdish citizens in Türkiye, surveyed by Kurdistan24, call for unity and urge President Masoud Barzani to visit Amed and Istanbul, viewing him as a unifying symbol amid renewed peace process discussions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A wave of optimism has swept through Kurdish communities in Türkiye, where citizens expressed heartfelt appeals for unity, reconciliation, and renewed engagement from Kurdish political leaders—chief among them President Masoud Barzani.

In a street survey conducted by Kurdistan24 in Istanbul, Kurds described the present moment as a rare opportunity to heal divisions, restore internal cohesion, and revive the long-awaited promise of peace. Many participants directed deeply emotional messages to President Barzani, urging him to visit Amed (Diyarbakır) and Istanbul, portraying him as a unifying symbol across Kurdish society.

Their sentiments unfolded against the backdrop of President Barzani’s landmark participation in the Fourth International “Melayê Cizîrî” Symposium in Cizre (Botan), Şırnak province, where his keynote address reaffirmed cultural continuity and openly endorsed the renewed peace process in Türkiye.

One Istanbul resident used a vivid metaphor to describe the Kurdish struggle in the absence of unity:

“We are like a dried tree that has waited too long for water. We need peace and stability to blossom again. Our only hope is to become one hand, one people, so we can finally reap the fruit of our long struggle.”

Another participant said the Kurdish community is “thirsty for harmony” and that true progress can come only through collective resolve rather than division.

The survey respondents spoke with particular excitement about President Barzani’s appearance at the “Melayê Cizîrî” Symposium—an event that drew academics, writers, cultural figures, administrators, and political leaders from across Kurdistan and the Kurdish diaspora.

Large banners in Şırnak welcomed the Kurdish leader with the message: “Welcome to Cizre Botan.” The atmosphere, described as historic and emotionally charged, resonated strongly among Istanbul’s Kurdish community.

“The respect we see between Kurdish leaders these days warms our hearts,” a respondent said. “When leaders come together—when Barzani attends an event in Botan, when Mazloum Abdi appears and speaks—it strengthens our hope. If the Kurds achieve internal peace, nothing can match that.”

During his keynote, President Barzani described Cizre as a place “where history was made.”

He paid tribute to the 17th-century poet Melayê Cizîrî—“a bright star that never sets”—sharing that his verses were traditionally recited in the Barzan tekke under Mawlana Sheikh Ahmed Barzani.

Multiple participants voiced a passionate desire to see President Barzani among them in Türkiye, describing him as “a crown on our heads” and “the leader of the Kurds.”

One citizen stated with enthusiasm:

“We ask President Barzani not to stop at messages alone. We want him to visit Amed and visit us here in Istanbul. His presence would strengthen our unity, our brotherhood, and our hope.”

Another added:

“Just seeing him in Botan filled us with joy. If he comes to Amed or Istanbul, it will be a turning point for us.”

When asked about the ongoing discussions around a renewed peace process in Türkiye, citizens were unequivocal: peace must be built through concrete steps, not promises.

“We have suffered enough,” one man said. “We do not want empty talk. Peace requires real movement and real cooperation. But we see good signs. Our fate is one, and with unity we can overcome the darkness.”

President Barzani’s recent visit to Cizre—rich with cultural symbolism and political significance—has ignited a sense of collective confidence among Kurds in Türkiye. His message, rooted in heritage, philosophy, and pragmatism, has intersected with the Kurdish public’s growing desire for unity, dignity, and peaceful resolution.

For many who spoke to Kurdistan24, this moment feels like the first glimmer of a long-awaited dawn, carried by the belief that Kurdish unity, coupled with a genuine peace initiative, may finally open a new chapter for millions across the region.