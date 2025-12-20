Türkiye Rejects Unit-Based Integration of SDF Into Syrian Army as Talks Intensify

Türkiye’s defense minister said Ankara rejects integrating the SDF into Syria’s army as a single unit, insisting on individual integration only, as talks continue between Damascus and the SDF over tens of thousands of fighters.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan) - Ankara has drawn clear red lines on the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces, as regional and international attention remains focused on negotiations over the restructuring of Syria’s military landscape.

Speaking during an annual assessment meeting and responding to questions from journalists, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Guler publicly clarified Türkiye’s position on the potential integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces, known as the SDF, into the Syrian army. Guler stated that Türkiye categorically rejects the integration of the SDF as a unified military entity, insisting instead that any integration must be carried out on an individual basis.

“The SDF is talking about integration as a unit, but this is not acceptable,” Guler said. “They must, without exception, integrate as individuals. In this matter, any step back on our part is not up for discussion.”

Guler’s remarks come as talks over the future of the SDF have intensified, with Damascus and SDF representatives engaged in negotiations aimed at restructuring armed forces under the authority of the Syrian state. The Turkish defense minister emphasized that Ankara’s stance is firm and non-negotiable, framing it as a matter of national security.

During the same briefing, Guler also signaled Türkiye’s readiness to provide military training assistance to Damascus, drawing parallels with Ankara’s previous support for Azerbaijan, Libya, and Somalia. “Just as we provided training support to Azerbaijan, Libya, and Somalia, we can do the same for Syria,” he said. “We believe Syria should be supported in its fight against terrorism.”

Addressing the broader regional security context, Guler spoke about what he described as the “terror-free Türkiye” process and the status of the PKK. He claimed that the group had entered a phase of laying down arms, while stressing that the process would continue in line with the framework set by the Turkish state, not by armed organizations. “The process will not proceed in the way the organization wants, but in the way our state has defined,” he said.

On potential future cross-border operations, Guler reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing position on military action beyond its borders. “We have done what is necessary without asking permission from anyone and completed it,” he said. “If necessary in the future, we will do it again without asking anyone.”

Guler’s statements were made against the backdrop of reports indicating active negotiations between the Syrian government and the SDF. According to information published by Reuters, discussions between Damascus and the SDF over force integration have intensified, with the Syrian government reportedly proposing the incorporation of approximately fifty thousand SDF fighters into the Syrian army.

The report, citing Kurdish and Syrian sources, said Damascus had proposed reorganizing the SDF fighters into three main divisions and several smaller brigades. However, the proposal is conditional on the SDF relinquishing part of its command structure and opening areas under its control to other Syrian army units.

Reuters noted that the United States, which supports Syrian President Ahmed Shara, has been acting as an intermediary, conveying messages between Damascus and the SDF and facilitating the dialogue. A source within the SDF was quoted as saying that the sides are “closer than ever to an agreement,” though it remains unclear whether the proposal will ultimately be implemented.

Despite the progress in talks, significant obstacles remain. Sources indicated that reaching a final agreement and achieving full integration of forces before the end of the year, in line with what was described as the “March 10 agreement,” would be difficult. Both sides have accused each other of stalling and acting in bad faith.

The SDF, according to the report, remains hesitant to relinquish its autonomy, particularly given its control over ISIS detention facilities and oil-rich areas. These unresolved issues continue to cast uncertainty over the negotiations, even as regional actors, including Türkiye, assert firm positions on the future shape of Syria’s armed forces.