President Barzani Receives UN Special Envoy, Highlights Kurdistan Region’s Support for Iraq’s Political Stability

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Mohammed Al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), at his residence in Pirmam.

The meeting, held on the occasion of the UN envoy’s farewell visit following the conclusion of his mission, underscored the strong collaboration between the Kurdistan Region and the United Nations in promoting Iraq’s political coordination and stability.

During the discussions, Al-Hassan expressed his gratitude for President Barzani’s continuous support, noting that it had been instrumental in the success and progress of his duties in Iraq.

President Barzani, in turn, commended the UN Special Envoy for his dedicated efforts in addressing Iraq’s challenges.

He emphasized the importance of the envoy’s role in supporting the political process, fostering coordination among Iraq’s diverse political parties and components, and ensuring stability and prosperity for the Iraqi people. Barzani also wished Al-Hassan success in his future endeavors.

The meeting takes place at a critical juncture for Iraq, as the country continues to navigate complex political transitions and seeks to strengthen cooperation among its national institutions and international partners.

The farewell visit reflects both the achievements of the UN mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s ongoing commitment to supporting diplomatic and political efforts for national stability.