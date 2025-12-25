Faiths United Under One Sky: Kurdistan Reaffirms Peaceful Coexistence at Christmas

Religious and political leaders in the Kurdistan Region reaffirmed peaceful coexistence as Christians celebrated Christmas, highlighting shared values, security preparations, and long-standing traditions of religious harmony.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Church bells, Christmas lights, and security preparations blend seamlessly with official statements from Islamic and political leaders, forming a familiar scene in the Kurdistan Region, where religious diversity is publicly embraced and collectively protected.

On Wednesday, senior religious and political figures reaffirmed that peaceful coexistence among religions in the Kurdistan Region is not symbolic, but a lived reality rooted in daily life, shared celebrations, and mutual respect.

Abdullah Waisi, Head of the Union of Islamic Scholars of Kurdistan, congratulated Christians on the birth of Jesus Christ, emphasizing that religious coexistence in the Kurdistan Region remains strong and inclusive.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Waisi said Islam has always defended coexistence, adding that all communities in the Kurdistan Region live together “like brothers” and share both joyful and difficult moments.

“Our participation in the joys and sorrows of our brothers and sisters from other communities is proof that the components of Kurdistan are close to one another, without problems or tensions between them,” he said, describing this reality as a source of pride.

Addressing Christmas, Waisi congratulated Christians and stressed that Jesus Christ is recognized in Islam as one of God’s prophets.

“Jesus is one of the prophets of God, and we believe in him and consider him our brother prophet,” he said, noting that all prophets are brothers and that expressing joy for the birth of any prophet is natural and honorable.

He concluded by calling on all communities to work together to strengthen the spirit of coexistence and prevent anything that could harm this social harmony.

Alongside religious messages, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed that full administrative and security preparations were made for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that measures were taken several days in advance to ensure the smooth organization of celebrations, particularly in Ankawa, where Christian residents are marking the holiday.

He said Christian citizens would be able to celebrate “with joy and peace,” adding that every year during the New Year holiday, large numbers of visitors arrive from southern Iraq, with expectations that this year will see even higher numbers.

“We have completed all preparations for receiving tourists, and facilitations have been provided at checkpoints,” Khoshnaw said.

Political leaders of the Kurdistan Region also marked Christmas with official messages underscoring coexistence and religious freedom.

President Masoud Barzani, in a formal statement, congratulated Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year.

“On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening the culture of coexistence and brotherhood among all religious and ethnic communities in Kurdistan,” Barzani said, expressing hope that Christians would always celebrate their holidays “in an atmosphere filled with security and peace.”

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also issued a Christmas message, congratulating Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world.

“On this occasion, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protecting and promoting the values of peaceful coexistence, brotherhood, and harmony among all the diverse communities of the Kurdistan Region,” he said, wishing Christians happiness and good health.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized that Christians are an indigenous and integral part of Kurdistan’s society.

“Our Christian brothers and sisters form an indigenous community that has been integral to Kurdistan’s past, present, and future,” he said, reaffirming the Region’s commitment to coexistence, tolerance, and religious diversity.

He added that all communities share a collective destiny and expressed hope that Christmas would strengthen bonds of brotherhood.

The Kurdistan Region is home to one of Iraq’s largest Christian populations, with communities historically concentrated in Erbil, Duhok, and parts of Nineveh. Over the past decade, the Region has served as a refuge for tens of thousands of Christians displaced by violence and instability elsewhere in Iraq, particularly following attacks by ISIS in 2014.

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly emphasized religious freedom and pluralism as core principles, with Christian representatives participating in public life and holding seats in parliament.

From religious leaders to government officials, and from churches to public institutions, the Kurdistan Region continues to project a model of peaceful coexistence—one where faiths are respected, celebrations are shared, and diversity is treated as a foundation of social stability.