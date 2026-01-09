Russia Launches Hypersonic Strike on Ukraine as Allies Unveil Troops Plan for Peace Deal

Russia launched hypersonic strikes on Ukraine as a "test," killing civilians. Simultaneously, the UK and France pledged to deploy troops post-ceasefire, while the U.S. committed to high-tech monitoring, a plan Moscow warned would make allied forces "legitimate targets."

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Russia launched a massive combined aerial assault on Ukraine overnight into Friday, utilizing drones and a hypersonic ballistic missile in what Kyiv officials described as a calculated "test" for the West. The escalation occurred simultaneously with a landmark diplomatic development in Paris, where the United Kingdom and France pledged to deploy combat troops to Ukraine to secure a proposed peace deal, a move the Kremlin immediately warned would turn European forces into "legitimate military targets."

The diverging trajectories of the conflict—intensifying violence on the front lines contrasted with high-stakes diplomatic maneuvering for a post-war settlement—were detailed in reports by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Financial Times, and The Guardian on Friday.

Hypersonic Strikes and "Tests" for the West

According to AFP, the overnight barrage included the use of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, a weapon Moscow claimed was deployed in retaliation for an alleged drone strike on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in December—an accusation both Kyiv and U.S. President Donald Trump have dismissed as false.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated on Friday that the attack posed a direct threat to the European continent. "Such a strike close to (the) EU and NATO border is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community," Sybiga wrote on social media, as reported by AFP.

He demanded a "strong response" to what he termed Russia's reckless actions, describing Moscow's justification for the strike as "absurd" and a result of Putin's "hallucinations."

The Guardian reported that the strikes had lethal consequences on the ground.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that three people were killed and at least 16 injured in Kyiv, where drones crashed into a multi-story building in the Desnyanskyi district. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, noted that running water and electricity were disrupted in parts of the capital.

Furthermore, The Guardian reported that an unidentified ballistic missile struck critical infrastructure in the western city of Lviv. The western command of Ukraine’s air force estimated the projectile traveled at speeds exceeding 13,000 kilometers per hour (more than 8,000 miles per hour).

A "Coalition of the Willing": Troops and Security Guarantees

Amid the bombardment, Western leaders moved to solidify the security architecture that would follow any potential ceasefire. The Financial Times reported that the United Kingdom and France have formally pledged to deploy troops and weaponry to Ukraine as part of sweeping security guarantees supported by the United States.

Following a summit in Paris on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the formation of a European-led "deterrence" force. According to the Financial Times, this force is designed to provide "reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land" once hostilities cease.

Prime Minister Starmer stated that the allies were establishing "the legal framework under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil," the Financial Times reported.

He detailed plans to establish military hubs and protected facilities across Ukraine to support the country's defensive needs, working toward binding commitments to repel any future Russian aggression.

President Macron, who hosted the summit, indicated that there has been a "convergence" between U.S., Ukrainian, and European positions regarding post-war support, a shift from the tensions observed with the Trump administration the previous year.

The Financial Times noted that Macron expects other nations to join this "coalition of the willing" shortly.

U.S. Role: High-Tech Monitoring

While European boots are expected on the ground, the United States signaled a different role in the proposed peace architecture. The Financial Times reported that the U.S. military will lead a high-tech monitoring mission to adjudicate ceasefire violations.

Citing sources briefed on the initiative, the newspaper reported that Washington will utilize unmanned sensors, drones, and satellites to monitor the 1,400-kilometer contact line, avoiding the direct deployment of American soldiers on the front.

Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s top Russia negotiator, attended the Paris talks along with Jared Kushner and General Alexus Grynkewich.

"We think we’re largely finished with security protocols, which are important so that the people of Ukraine know that when this ends, it ends forever," Witkoff said, according to the Financial Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was present at the talks, told reporters he had "very substantive discussions" with the U.S. regarding the monitoring mechanisms. "The United States is ready to work on this," Zelenskyy said, as cited by the Financial Times.

Kremlin Warns of "Axis of War"

The prospect of NATO-aligned troops stationed in Ukraine drew a furious response from Moscow. The Guardian reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday denounced the plan as "dangerous" and "destructive."

"All such units and facilities will be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian armed forces," Zakharova said, repeating threats previously made by Vladimir Putin. She accused Kyiv’s allies of forming an "axis of war," according to The Guardian.

The Kremlin has also signaled resistance to the diplomatic terms being proposed. The Financial Times reported that Moscow has stated it would reject any changes to Trump’s initial peace plan issued in the autumn. The Kremlin warned it would toughen its stance further following the alleged—and disputed—attempt on Putin’s residence.

Infrastructure Warfare and Domestic Politics

The war on energy infrastructure continues to run parallel to the diplomatic currents.

The Guardian reported that Russian drone attacks plunged the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region into a near-total blackout overnight, affecting nearly 500,000 households. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba noted that more than 1.7 million households across Ukraine faced water supply problems due to the strikes.

Conversely, Ukraine demonstrated its own strike capabilities.

The Guardian cited data from NetBlocks indicating a major disruption to internet connectivity in Belgorod, western Russia, after Ukrainian forces targeted the region’s energy installations. NetBlocks described it as "one of the most effective infrastructure strikes by Ukraine since the start of the war."

However, Western unity faces economic and political complications.

The Guardian highlighted new data showing that the Kremlin earned an estimated €7.2 billion ($9.7 billion) last year from exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU, despite Brussels' pledge to ban such imports by 2027.

In the UK, the troop deployment plan faces domestic hurdles. The Guardian reported that Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, said he would vote against any government plans to deploy the military in Ukraine.

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden accused Farage of "parroting Kremlin lines." Prime Minister Starmer assured the House of Commons that MPs would have a debate and vote before any troops were deployed on peacekeeping duties.

Diplomatic Uncertainty

Despite the robust commitments from Paris and London, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered a more cautious assessment of the timeline.

The Guardian reported that Merz told reporters a ceasefire remains "quite far" away given Russia’s position. "All of this is impossible without Russia’s consent," he said, noting that Berlin has not ruled out deploying troops to neighboring NATO territory to assist with monitoring but would require parliamentary approval.

Two senior Ukrainian officials told the Financial Times that while Kyiv was pleased with the outcome of the Paris talks, significant work remained, particularly given that the U.S.-led peace talks have not yet involved trilateral discussions with Russia.