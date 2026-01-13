Call Made to Expel Iranian Ambassadors from the EU; UN Voices Concern

A German MEP urged EU states to expel Iranian diplomats, while the UN said violence against protesters in Iran is concerning and called for restraint and diplomacy.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A German member of the European Parliament has called on European Union countries to expel Iranian ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, as the United Nations expressed concern over the use of violence by Iranian authorities against protesters, according to statements reported on Tuesday.

Hannah Neumann, a German Member of the European Parliament, said in a message that normalizing relations with Tehran was not possible under current conditions.

She urged EU member states to expel all ambassadors and representatives of the Iranian government, stating that normalizing relations with Tehran is impossible.

Neumann said there could be no diplomatic normalization with a government that responds to peaceful protests with violence.

She emphasized that relations should not proceed as usual while such actions continue, according to the report.

Separately, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said the use of violence by Iranian authorities against protesters was deeply concerning.

Dujarric said the United Nations was closely following developments in Iran and had called on the government in Tehran to prioritize softer language and diplomacy.

The statements come amid broader diplomatic pressure on Iran.

According to the report, the European Union has previously imposed several packages of sanctions on Iranian officials and institutions.

These measures were linked to human rights violations, the suppression of protests, and the transfer of weapons to Russia.

The European Parliament has also adopted several resolutions condemning Iran’s actions and calling for a tougher stance, the report said.

EU institutions have repeatedly criticized Iran’s record on human rights, according to the same source.

Iranian authorities have rejected the sanctions, describing them as “illegal and destructive,” and have accused European countries of interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, the report added.

The diplomatic tensions coincide with a request by the United Nations Special Representative for human rights in Iran to visit the country to assess the situation.

According to the report, no positive response has been given so far to that request.