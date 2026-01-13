SDF Reports Overnight Attack in Eastern Deir ez-Zor, No Casualties

In a statement, the SDF said the attack occurred at 11:25 p.m. when gunmen opened fire with machine guns on SDF positions in the town of Abu Hamam from across the Euphrates River.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday that their positions in eastern Deir ez-Zor came under attack late Monday night by “armed factions affiliated with the Damascus government” but reported no casualties among their fighters.

In a statement, the SDF said the attack occurred at 11:25 p.m. when gunmen opened fire with machine guns on SDF positions in the town of Abu Hamam from across the Euphrates River. The area lies in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, a region that has seen repeated security incidents amid ongoing tensions.

The SDF said its forces responded immediately, returning fire and taking what it described as “all necessary measures” to secure their positions and protect the surrounding area.

The statement also noted that “Damascus government factions” were shelling the town of Deir Hafer with artillery at the same time. The SDF said there was no confirmed information regarding casualties or damage resulting from the shelling as of the time of the statement.

This statement comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation of violence in Aleppo's Kurdish-majority neighborhoods in recent days, alarming both residents and international observers. In January 2026, the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo endured a series of intense military assaults and a crippling siege. The clashes primarily involved the Syrian Arab Army and its affiliated factions against the Kurdish-led internal security forces (Asayish).

Military operations commenced with heavy bombardment by tanks, artillery, Grad rockets, and suicide drones. The Syrian Arab Army designated the neighborhoods a "closed military zone" and imposed an indefinite curfew.

Pro-government media and monitoring groups reported that the Syrian Arab Army had entered the neighborhoods. A ceasefire was declared at 3:00 p.m. local time to facilitate the relocation of Kurdish fighters.

Approximately 60 Asayish fighters surrendered and were evacuated to Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). Large-scale displacement followed, with estimates indicating that between 142,000 and 165,000 residents had fled the violence.