President Masoud Barzani, US Chargé d’Affaires Discuss Iraq’s Political Process and Regional Developments

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday received a delegation from the United States Embassy in Iraq, led by Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris, in a meeting that focused on Iraq’s political process, regional developments, and bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the meeting was also attended by Wendy Green, the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region. Harris congratulated President Barzani and the Kurdish people on the New Year and briefed him on developments following Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections. Discussions covered relations among Iraqi political parties and ongoing efforts to form a unified and effective federal government.

The US official also addressed the broader regional situation, including tensions in Syria, and commended President Barzani’s role in supporting dialogue aimed at revitalizing the political process in Iraq and easing regional tensions.

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and reciprocated the New Year greetings. He reaffirmed his commitment to coordinating with political forces to help achieve consensus and contribute to the formation of a strong federal government that serves both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

On regional challenges, particularly in Syria, President Barzani stressed the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue and mutual understanding, underscoring the need to avoid violence. The meeting also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, with both sides emphasizing efforts to strengthen and expand their longstanding partnership.

Earlier, Harris met with Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, to discuss the ongoing political negotiations for forming the new Iraqi cabinet and resolving outstanding financial disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

