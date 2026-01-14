Behind Closed Doors: Kurdish Official Sees Regional Deals Threatening Kurds in Western Kurdistan

SDC representative Rizgar Qasim told Kurdistan24 that President Barzani’s diplomatic efforts are crucial as attacks on Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods reflect a wider regional project, while Kurds remain committed to dialogue.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As fighting and political pressure intensify around Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods, a senior representative of the Syrian Democratic Council said diplomatic efforts led by President Masoud Barzani have become vital, warning that recent attacks reflect a wider international project reshaping the region.

Rizgar Qasim, the representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) in Germany, told Kurdistan24 that the recent attacks targeting Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, as well as areas in northern and eastern Syria, are part of what he described as a large international project aimed at altering the regional map.

Speaking during Kurdistan24’s news bulletin, Qasim said the authorities in Damascus have once again demonstrated through their actions that they view the presence of Kurds as a target and are unwilling to recognize their rights.

Qasim drew attention to ongoing diplomatic meetings at the international level, saying:

“We see that there is a new project in the region to change the map. Major political deals are being made behind closed doors. From Azerbaijan to Paris, meetings between the United States, Israel, and Turkey indicate that new scenarios for Syria are being prepared. This directly affects the status of the Kurds.”

He stressed that amid what he described as a dangerous phase, Kurds need both “diplomatic wisdom” and “national unity,” emphasizing that preparedness must extend beyond the military sphere to the political arena in order to safeguard achievements.

“We must take steps in line with new regional changes and not allow Kurds to once again become victims of international agreements,” Qasim said.

Despite the threats, Qasim underlined that Kurds continue to seek dialogue, noting that while they are ready to defend themselves militarily, their hand remains extended for political solutions. He said Kurds do not want further bloodshed and continue to believe in a political resolution based on dignity and the recognition of Kurdish rights.

Qasim praised the role of President Masoud Barzani in protecting Kurds in Syria, describing him as a symbol of unity and defense of Kurdish rights.

“President Barzani has always been a symbol of unity and protection for Kurds,” Qasim said. He added that Barzani’s diplomatic efforts with international actors and his communication with Ahmad al-Jarba are important steps aimed at protecting Kurdish lives and preventing new massacres. Qasim said these efforts come as the Kurdistan Region and its leadership work to ensure that tragedies affecting Kurds, similar to those experienced by Alawites and Druze, are not repeated.

His remarks come amid intensified diplomatic engagement by President Barzani. According to information released by Barzani Headquarters, President Barzani held a phone call with Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy of President Donald Trump for Syria, during which both sides stressed the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and restore stability, particularly in Aleppo. The discussion focused on regional political developments and emphasized making every effort to reduce escalation and normalize conditions.

On the same day, President Barzani also received a phone call from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During that conversation, al-Sharaa reaffirmed that Kurds are an indigenous and fundamental component of the Syrian nation and pledged the Syrian state’s commitment to guaranteeing their national, political, and civil rights without discrimination. President Barzani welcomed these assurances and emphasized the importance of building an inclusive state based on partnership among all components.

As regional dynamics shift and pressure mounts on Kurdish areas, Qasim said Kurdish unity, diplomacy, and continued engagement remain essential to preventing further violence and ensuring that Kurds are not sidelined in emerging political arrangements.