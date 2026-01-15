Russia Voices Concern Over Civilian Casualties in Aleppo, Calls for Dialogue to Restore Stability

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Department of Information and Press at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Kurdistan24 on Thursday that Moscow is closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Aleppo.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russia has expressed deep concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods of Aleppo, describing recent attacks as unacceptable and urging a political solution to the conflict.

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Department of Information and Press at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Kurdistan24 on Thursday that Moscow is closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Aleppo, which has seen heightened tensions since the beginning of the month.

“We are closely following the situation in Aleppo, which has become seriously tense,” Zakharova said, referring to ongoing military clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and Internal Security Force (Asayish) in the two neighborhoods. She reiterated that attacks causing civilian harm are unacceptable.

Zakharova stressed that lasting peace and stability in Syria can only be achieved through comprehensive negotiations, emphasizing the need to restore the national pact and safeguard the rights and aspirations of all components of the Syrian society.

Her remarks come after a military assault launched on January 10 by the Syrian Arab Army, under the command of Ahmed Sharaa, targeting the Kurdish neighborhoods of Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud. According to local sources, the neighborhoods were shelled with heavy weapons and tanks, triggering a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

A source from the Kurdish Red Crescent Society in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria) told Kurdistan24 that the attacks have displaced around 150,000 residents, with at least 216 civilians killed and more than 100 injured.

The situation has drawn increasing international attention, with renewed calls for dialogue and political engagement to prevent further civilian suffering and stabilize the region.