Masoud Barzani Hosts U.S. Envoy and Kurdish Leaders to Discuss Stability in Syria

High-level meeting in Erbil focuses on dialogue, peace, and practical steps toward regional stability.

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Saturday hosted a significant meeting in Pirmam, Erbil, bringing together key U.S. and Kurdish leaders to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria and avenues for peace and stability.

The meeting included Thomas Barrack, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria; Wendy Green, U.S. Consul General in Erbil; General Kevin Lambert, Commander of U.S. Forces in Syria; General Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); and Mohammed Ismail, President of the Kurdish National Council of Syria (KNCS), also abbreviated as (ENKS).

President Barzani warmly welcomed all participants, expressing his gratitude for their attendance and cooperation in working toward peace and preventing further violence under the current challenging circumstances.

He underscored the importance of dialogue, stability, and coexistence as foundational elements for a “new Syria.”

Speaking on behalf of the United States, Ambassador Barrack thanked President Barzani for hosting and organizing the meeting, while recognizing Barzani’s continued support and engagement in the Syrian peace process.

During the discussions, participants exchanged views on a range of issues affecting northern Syria and highlighted practical steps aimed at ensuring regional stability. The meeting emphasized collaboration between international actors and the Kurdish leadership to advance peaceful solutions and prevent escalation of conflicts in Syria.

This high-level engagement reflects ongoing efforts by the Kurdistan Region's leadership and its international partners to facilitate dialogue, promote security, and support a political framework that safeguards the rights of all Syrian communities.

Earlier in the day, President Barzani separately received Ambassador Barrack in Pirmam to discuss the situation in Syria and recent developments on the ground. The meeting was also attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

In that meeting, Ambassador Barrack conveyed President Trump’s greetings and respect to President Barzani and expressed appreciation for his role in supporting the peace process and helping to de-escalate recent tensions in Syria.

According to a statement published by President Barzani's office, the discussions focused on the evolving situation in Syria and the latest field developments.

Both sides underscored that resolving the country’s challenges requires reliance on dialogue, mutual understanding, and peaceful approaches rather than confrontation.

President Barzani, for his part, thanked the United States for its efforts in assisting Syrian parties toward resolving outstanding issues.

Barzani emphasized that ensuring the political and cultural rights of the Kurdish people must be a fundamental component of any future settlement in Syria.

