U.S. Lawmakers Call on Syrian President to Protect Kurdish Rights Amid Rising Tensions

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs urges Damascus to emulate the Kurds’ commitment to Syria’s future as regional instability grows.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The House Committee on Foreign Affairs has urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to respect the rights of the Kurdish population and work toward a peaceful future for Syria, highlighting the Kurds’ longstanding role as partners of the United States in maintaining stability and combating extremism.

The official committee account, chaired by Representative Brian Mast, wrote on X that “the Kurdish people have long fought for a better future for Syria and have been steadfast American partners. It is time for Syrian President al-Sharaa to follow in their footsteps and work for his country’s future, rather than fighting the Kurdish people.”

The call comes amid renewed tensions in northern and northeastern Syria, where clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have heightened fears of a wider conflict.

Kurdish-led SDF forces control strategic territories in Syria’s oil-rich northeast and have played a central role in dismantling ISIS, but recent movements by Damascus forces toward Kurdish-held areas have sparked concerns about potential escalation.

On Saturday, President Masoud Barzani hosted a high-level meeting in Erbil, bringing together U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, SDF Commander General Mazloum Abdi, and other Kurdish leaders, including Mohammed Ismail of the Kurdish National Council of Syria (KNCS).

The gathering was convened to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Syria and to ensure that the political and cultural rights of the Kurdish population are guaranteed. Discussions also focused on stabilizing the region, coordinating efforts against remaining ISIS cells, and advancing a framework for a secure and inclusive future in Syria.

President Barzani welcomed all participants and emphasized the importance of dialogue, coexistence, and long-term stability in Syria. Ambassador Barrack and U.S. officials stressed the need for cooperation between Kurdish forces, Syrian authorities, and international partners to prevent escalation and advance peaceful solutions.

The situation in Syria remains fragile following the ouster of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad and the rise of al-Sharaa’s new administration. Kurdish leaders have repeatedly warned that any military pressure or offensive actions by Damascus could undermine the prospects of a political settlement and destabilize the broader region.

U.S. lawmakers, military officials, and Kurdish leaders have all highlighted dialogue and negotiated arrangements as the only viable path to lasting peace in Syria.

Earlier in the day, Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), had called on all parties in Syria to prevent escalation and resolve conflicts through dialogue, while urging Syrian government forces to halt offensive actions in areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa.

In a statement, Adm. Cooper highlighted the importance of coordinated military efforts, saying that aggressively pursuing ISIS and applying sustained pressure requires teamwork among Syrian partners, in close cooperation with U.S. and coalition forces.

“A Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors is essential to peace and stability across the region,” he said, underlining the broader strategic significance of calm and collaboration in northern Syria.

This combination of political warnings and on-the-ground diplomatic engagement underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting Kurdish rights, preventing renewed conflict, and fostering inclusive governance as part of efforts to stabilize Syria and the wider Middle East.