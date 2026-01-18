Syrian President Thanks President Barzani, Donald Trump, and Emmanuel Macron for SDF Agreement

“President Masoud Barzani was one of the key figures who played a significant role,” Sharaa said, highlighting President Barzani’s contribution to the process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa on Sunday expressed gratitude to several regional and international leaders for their role in facilitating a new agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), describing the deal as a major step toward unity and stability in the country.

Speaking at a news conference announcing the agreement, Sharaa said that recent developments in Syria had drawn close attention from the international community, with many countries actively engaging in efforts to help resolve longstanding divisions.

“President Masoud Barzani was one of the key figures who played a significant role,” Sharaa said, highlighting President Barzani’s contribution to the process.

The Syrian president also thanked several other world and regional leaders for their involvement, including US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the leaders of Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

According to Sharaa, all parties closely monitored the situation in Syria and supported efforts to move the country from division toward unity and lasting stability.

He explained that the newly reached agreement with the SDF aims to establish a ceasefire, strengthen state authority in Syria’s eastern regions, and enhance security and stability in areas affected by the conflict.