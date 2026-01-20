SDF Formally Commits to Ceasefire Pact, Aims to Preserve Political Pathway

The SDF announced full commitment to a ceasefire with Damascus, pledging not to initiate military action and expressing readiness to implement the Jan. 18 agreement through dialogue and political solutions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced full commitment to a ceasefire agreed with the Syrian government in Damascus, pledging to refrain from any military action unless their forces come under attack.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SDF said it remains fully committed to the ceasefire understanding reached with the Syrian government and emphasized that its forces will not initiate any military operations in the future, provided they are not targeted by attacks.

The SDF leadership also reiterated its openness to political pathways and negotiated solutions, stressing its willingness to advance dialogue as a means to de-escalation and stability.

The ceasefire announcement follows a broader understanding reached between the Syrian government and the SDF regarding the future of Hasakah province and mechanisms for administrative and military integration.

The Syrian presidency said a joint understanding had been achieved on several key issues, according to a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The presidency said the SDF was granted a four-day period to conduct consultations and prepare a detailed plan for the practical implementation of the integration process.

According to the statement, if an agreement is finalized, Syrian government forces will not enter the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and will instead remain on their outskirts. Discussions would then continue on the timeline and detailed arrangements for the peaceful integration of Hasakah province, including the city of Qamishli.

The presidency said it was also agreed that Syrian military forces would not enter Kurdish villages and that no armed forces would be present in those villages other than local security forces drawn from residents of the area, in line with the agreement.

It further stated that SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi would propose a candidate from the SDF for the post of assistant defense minister, in addition to suggesting a candidate for the position of governor of Hasakah, names for representation in the People’s Assembly, and a list of individuals to be employed within Syrian state institutions.

According to the statement, both sides agreed to integrate all SDF military and security forces into the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior, while discussions would continue regarding the detailed mechanisms of integration. Civil institutions are also set to be merged into the structure of the Syrian government.

The presidency also confirmed that Decree No. 13, concerning linguistic and cultural rights and citizenship rights for Kurds, will be implemented, describing the move as a shared commitment to building a unified and strong Syria based on national partnership and the guarantee of rights for all components of society.

Implementation of the understanding, the presidency said, is scheduled to begin at eight pm.

The SDF’s declaration of adherence to the ceasefire signals a shift toward political engagement and negotiated arrangements, as both sides move to test whether dialogue and agreed frameworks can deliver lasting calm and stability in northeastern Syria.