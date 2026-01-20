PM Barzani, UN Refugee Chief Discuss Regional Displacement Crisis at Davos

The talks further addressed the continuing threat posed by ISIS militants, with both sides stressing that insecurity and renewed violence risk triggering new waves of displacement and undermining humanitarian efforts.

7 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Barham Salih on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to discuss the growing refugee and displacement challenges facing the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on the overall situation of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq, as well as in neighboring countries affected by ongoing conflicts. The two officials also exchanged views on the military conflict in Syria and its negative repercussions on regional stability, particularly its role in worsening the refugee crisis.

The talks further addressed the continuing threat posed by ISIS militants, with both sides stressing that insecurity and renewed violence risk triggering new waves of displacement and undermining humanitarian efforts.

Prime Minister Barzani and the UN refugee chief underscored the urgent need to end the war in Syria and to preserve peace and stability across the region, emphasizing that political solutions and international cooperation are essential to preventing further humanitarian deterioration.

The Kurdistan Region hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees and IDPs, many of whom fled violence in Syria and other parts of Iraq following years of conflict. The region has been widely recognized for providing shelter and assistance despite economic pressures and security challenges.

Renewed tensions and military developments in Syria in recent months have raised concerns among humanitarian organizations about a possible resurgence of displacement, while ISIS remnants continue to pose security threats in parts of Iraq and Syria, complicating efforts to stabilize the region and support displaced communities.