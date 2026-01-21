Kurdistan PM Prioritizes Security of Western Kurdistan in Talks With Global Leaders at Davos

PM Masrour Barzani prioritized Western Kurdistan security and Kurdish rights in Davos meetings while seeking tech and agricultural investments, a KRG official told Kurdistan24.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has utilized his diplomatic engagements at the World Economic Forum to address security threats facing Western Kurdistan, placing the protection of Kurdish rights at the center of his discussions with international leaders, according to a senior regional official present at the summit.

Mohammed Shukri, the Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, disclosed the details of the Prime Minister’s agenda on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Speaking to Kurdistan24 from the forum in Switzerland, Shukri emphasized that the geopolitical situation in Western Kurdistan, widely known as Rojava, was a recurring and prioritized theme throughout PM Barzani’s schedule.

The official noted that in every meeting conducted with world leaders during the event, the Prime Minister explicitly raised the issue of the threats currently facing that region.

According to Shukri, the focus of these high-level dialogues was anchored in a distinct emphasis on protecting the rights of the Kurdish people amidst prevailing instability.

The Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment clarified that this specific focus was driven by recent developments on the ground. He stated that "especially this time, due to the situation in Rojava," Prime Minister Barzani made a deliberate point to discuss the topic with "all the leaders" he encountered during the summit.

Shukri expressed confidence regarding the potential diplomatic impact of these high-level interventions.

He suggested that the Prime Minister’s proactive discussions regarding the situation in Western Kurdistan are expected to yield "a positive result in the future."

The Investment Chairman attributed this potential for diplomatic success to the specific standing of the Kurdish leadership on the global stage. He stated that the international leaders in attendance hold PM Masrour Barzani, as well as the messages conveyed by President Barzani, in "special regard," facilitating a receptive environment for these sensitive political deliberations.

Beyond the urgent security portfolio, the presence of the Kurdistan Regional Government at the annual gathering in the Swiss Alps was described by Shukri as a significant indicator of the region's international standing.

He told Kurdistan24 that the participation of the KRG delegation signifies the importance attributed to the Kurdistan Region by the international community.

The strategic objective of the mission, he explained, is to strengthen the region’s economic and political relations with various countries, leveraging the forum as a platform for bilateral engagement.

The economic component of the delegation's itinerary is focused on securing tangible partnerships and diversifying the region's economic base. Shukri characterized the forum as a prime opportunity to attract the attention of global corporations to the investment potential within the Kurdistan Region.

Specifically, the delegation is pursuing important agreements designed to integrate advanced technology into key sectors of the local economy. Mr. Shukri highlighted agriculture and industry as primary areas of focus, alongside other sectors where technological cooperation could prove beneficial.

To facilitate these commercial exchanges and foster direct dialogue with potential partners, the delegation has established a dedicated venue at the summit known as the "Kurdistan House."

Shukri indicated that this location is currently serving as a hub for active negotiations. He reported that the delegation is holding discussions on these potential agreements at the facility, meeting directly with researchers and company representatives to finalize arrangements that could bolster the region's infrastructure and economic development.

The dual focus of the Prime Minister’s visit—balancing urgent advocacy for the security of Western Kurdistan with a drive for foreign direct investment—reflects the KRG's broader strategy of utilizing international platforms to address both humanitarian concerns and economic growth.

As the World Economic Forum continues, the delegation remains engaged in efforts to secure political support for the Kurdish population in neighboring Syria while simultaneously opening new avenues for technological and industrial cooperation with global partners.