US Urges Syrian Government to Uphold Ceasefire With SDF

CENTCOM said its commander urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to uphold a ceasefire with the SDF, as the US advances plans to transfer up to 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States has called on the Syrian government to fully adhere to a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), underscoring that maintaining calm on the ground is essential to preventing an ISIS resurgence and ensuring the safe transfer of detainees from Syria to Iraq.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) published a statement on its official X account on Wednesday, detailing a phone call between CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to the readout provided by CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins, Cooper and al-Sharaa discussed the importance of Syrian government forces respecting the ceasefire with the SDF and supporting the coordinated transfer of ISIS detainees from Syrian territory to Iraq.

During the call, Cooper briefed the Syrian president on CENTCOM’s plan for an orderly and secure transfer of up to 7,000 ISIS detainees. He also conveyed clear expectations that Syrian forces, along with all other armed actors, must avoid any actions that could interfere with the operation.

The statement said the two sides reaffirmed a continued strong commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria, stressing that preventing a resurgence of the group would enhance security for the United States, the region, and the wider world.

The call comes as CENTCOM has launched a new mission to transfer ISIS detainees from Western Kurdistan, or northeastern Syria, to secure facilities inside Iraq. In a separate statement released on Wednesday, CENTCOM said the operation began on Jan. 21, with US forces successfully transporting 150 ISIS fighters from a detention facility in Hasakah to a secure location in Iraq.

CENTCOM indicated that the mission could eventually involve the transfer of up to 7,000 detainees to facilities under Iraqi control. Adm. Cooper said US forces are closely coordinating with regional partners, including the Iraqi government, and praised their role in ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS.

“Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security,” Cooper said.

CENTCOM also noted that in 2025 alone, US and partner forces detained more than 300 ISIS operatives in Syria and killed over 20 others, highlighting continued counterterrorism efforts against the group.

The detainee transfer operation is taking place amid a sharp deterioration in security across Western Kurdistan, particularly around ISIS detention facilities. The Kurdish-led SDF recently announced a withdrawal from the al-Hol camp, citing mounting security threats and what it described as international indifference toward addressing the ISIS detainee issue. These developments coincided with attacks on ISIS detention facilities in Raqqa and Hasakah, raising fears of a possible reorganization and resurgence of ISIS cells.

By pressing Damascus to respect the ceasefire with the SDF while advancing detainee transfers, Washington signaled that sustained coordination and restraint on the ground remain central to its strategy of preventing ISIS from regaining momentum in Syria.