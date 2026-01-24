Sunni Political Council Sends Mixed Signals on al-Maliki Nomination for Prime Minister

Contradictory statements expose deep divisions amid the Coordination Framework’s push to form the next government.

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s political crisis deepened on Saturday after the Sunni National Political Council issued conflicting positions on the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership, reflecting widening fractures among Sunni forces as Shiite blocs move forward with government formation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Coordination Framework, a major Shiite political alliance, announced that it had officially nominated al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, as its candidate for prime minister following a broad meeting held at the office of Hadi al-Amiri.

The bloc said the decision was made by majority vote and called on parliament to convene promptly to elect a president, in line with constitutional timelines.

Following the announcement, the Sunni National Political Council released a statement urging Shiite leaders within the Coordination Framework to assume what it described as a “historic responsibility” and adhere to the principle of national consensus when selecting senior leadership.

The council warned that Iraq is passing through a highly sensitive phase requiring decisions that prioritize the interests of the Iraqi people above partisan considerations.

The statement expressed deep concern over the return of figures associated with past political, security, and economic crises, arguing that previous experiences had failed to restore stability or rebuild public trust.

It cited the rise of ISIS, the occupation of large parts of Iraq, mass displacement, civilian casualties, and unresolved cases of missing persons as consequences of past governance during those periods.

The council also pointed to the deterioration of Iraq’s regional and international relations, declining investment levels, stalled infrastructure projects, and weakened economic growth, stressing that the country now needs a consensus-driven leadership committed to combating corruption, rebuilding institutions, addressing humanitarian issues, and upholding the rule of law.

However, hours later, Sunni blocs issued clarifications distancing themselves from the statement, revealing sharp internal disagreements. The Azm Alliance, a founding member of the Sunni political council, said the statement rejecting a “controversial candidate” did not represent its official position and reflected only the personal view of specific individuals, including Mohammed al-Halbousi, leader of the Taqaddum Alliance.

In a separate statement, the National Resolve (Al-Hasm) Alliance also stressed that the council’s statement was not issued unanimously and should not be generalized as the position of all Sunni political forces. The alliance called for accuracy and credibility in reporting political stances, warning against misrepresenting internal debates.

The Azm Alliance further explained that a meeting held earlier in the day did not result in agreement on the circulated statement and emphasized its commitment to avoiding political escalation.

It affirmed respect for the Coordination Framework’s decisions and reiterated support for political dialogue, unity, and national stability during what it described as a delicate and critical period for Iraq.

In response, the State of Law Coalition, led by al-Maliki, rejected the Sunni council’s objections, arguing that Shiite forces had respected Sunni political preferences during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

The coalition stated that similar respect should be extended to Shiite choices, warning that continued opposition could lead some factions to boycott the future government.

The latest exchange underscores the fragile nature of Iraq’s power-sharing system, where government formation hinges not only on parliamentary arithmetic but also on delicate inter-communal consensus.

With competing narratives emerging even within single political camps, observers warn that prolonged disagreements could further delay the formation of a stable government at a time when Iraq faces economic pressure, regional uncertainty, and lingering security threats.