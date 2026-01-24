President Barzani Welcomes Nomination of Nouri al-Maliki for Prime Minister

President Barzani affirmed that he would support Maliki in addressing outstanding issues and disputes, as well as in overcoming the obstacles and challenges facing Iraq.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Saturday welcomed the decision of Iraq’s Shite Coordination Framework to nominate Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate for the post of prime minister, congratulating him and expressing support for efforts to overcome the country’s challenges.

In a message, Barzani said he welcomes the Coordination Framework’s decision, extending his congratulations to Maliki on his nomination and wishing him success in carrying out the responsibilities of the office.

Barzani’s message comes amid ongoing political discussions in Baghdad over government formation following the nomination of a prime ministerial candidate.

The statement comes after Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a major Shiite political alliance, announced that it had formally nominated Maliki for the position of prime minister following an extensive leadership meeting held at the office of Hadi al-Amiri.

According to an official statement, the bloc said the decision reflects its commitment to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities while preserving national stability and advancing state-building efforts.

The Framework noted that Maliki was selected by a majority vote, citing his experience in governance and his previous role in managing state affairs.

The Coordination Framework also stressed its readiness to work with all national forces to form a strong and effective government capable of addressing Iraq’s pressing challenges, improving public services, and safeguarding the country’s security and territorial unity.

It further called on the Iraqi Parliament to convene its scheduled session to elect a president in accordance with constitutional timelines.