U.S. Envoy Welcomes Syria–SDF Agreement as Historic Step Toward Stability

He also highlighted the significance of recent measures addressing Kurdish rights, including the restoration of citizenship to individuals affected by past exclusions, recognition of Kurdish alongside Arabic in relevant areas, and protections against discrimination.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Friday welcomed the comprehensive agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), describing the accord as a historic milestone toward reconciliation and long-term stability in the country.

In a statement posted on X, Barrack said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, mutual respect, and cooperation among Syria’s diverse communities, marking a significant step toward national unity after years of conflict.

The agreement, reached between Damascus and the SDF, aims to end hostilities in northeastern Syria—also known as Western Kurdistan—and integrate military and administrative structures into unified state institutions.

According to details released by the SDF, the deal includes a complete ceasefire between the two sides and the withdrawal of military forces from current points of contact, a move expected to ease tensions and stabilize the region.

Under the security arrangements, forces from Syria’s Interior Ministry are set to deploy to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while the region’s internal security forces, known as Asayish, will be gradually integrated into the national security framework.

On the military level, the accord provides for the creation of a new division consisting of three SDF brigades, along with a special brigade formed from Kobani forces, to operate within Aleppo province’s military structure.

The agreement also restructures administrative governance, placing institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) under official Syrian state institutions, while civil servants are expected to continue their duties under the new framework.

Barrack noted that the deal shows the Syrian government’s willingness to pursue inclusive governance while allowing SDF representatives to contribute within state institutions, strengthening sovereignty and promoting cooperation.

He also highlighted the significance of recent measures addressing Kurdish rights, including the restoration of citizenship to individuals affected by past exclusions, recognition of Kurdish alongside Arabic in relevant areas, and protections against discrimination. These steps, he said, acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of Kurdish communities in combating extremism and protecting civilians.

The agreement further includes provisions facilitating the return of internally displaced persons to their home areas and aims to create conditions conducive to reconstruction and investment.

Officials say the accord could help restore unity across Syrian territories and support efforts to rebuild institutions after years of war.

Analysts view the deal as a major political and security development that could reshape governance and stability in Western Kurdistan, potentially opening a new phase of cooperation and recovery across Syria.