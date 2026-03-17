Iraq PM Warns EU Chief of Worsening Crisis, Vows to Secure Diplomatic Sites

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that regional tensions are worsening, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to protect diplomatic missions and urging Europe to repatriate ISIS detainees.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s prime minister issued a stark warning over the deteriorating regional situation during a high-level phone call with European leadership on Tuesday, while reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to safeguarding diplomatic missions across the country.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, held a telephone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, according to an official statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office.

During the call, Sudani stressed that the situation in the region is worsening due to the ongoing war, warning that its continuation could lead to widespread waves of displacement, instability, and an escalation in violence.

In another part of the discussion, Sudani highlighted Iraq’s initiative to form a diplomatic alliance aimed at bringing the war to an immediate end. He noted that the initiative had previously been presented during a recent conference attended by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The Iraqi prime minister explained that all countries in the region have been affected by the consequences of the war, particularly Iraq, which is currently facing repeated attacks and violations of its airspace.

He also reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s strong rejection of any targeting of oil fields and diplomatic missions, stressing that Iraq remains fully committed to ensuring the security and safety of all diplomatic missions within its territory.

During the call, Sudani praised the stance of several European countries that have refused to engage in the conflict, while urging them to take swift steps to repatriate their nationals detained in Iraq as “terrorist prisoners” affiliated with ISIS.

The call underscored Iraq’s dual focus on preventing further regional escalation while reinforcing internal security commitments, particularly regarding the protection of foreign diplomatic presence.