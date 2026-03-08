French President Urges Iran to Halt Regional Attacks and Reopen Strait of Hormuz in Call with Iranian President

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to stop regional attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Iran must immediately halt its attacks in the region and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, Macron revealed details of a phone call with Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of Iran, in a statement posted on his official account on the social media platform X.

Macron said he warned Tehran that it must stop its strikes against countries in the region and guarantee freedom of navigation by ending what he described as the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

He also stressed that ensuring the safety and return to France of two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, currently located within the grounds of the French embassy, remains a top priority for Paris.

The French president also reiterated deep concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, saying they are among the root causes of the current crisis in the region.

Macron emphasized that a diplomatic solution is more necessary than ever to end the escalation and preserve peace, adding that both sides agreed to remain in contact.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump, and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, are expected to visit Israel on Tuesday.

According to Israeli media reports, the visit will be the first by senior U.S. officials since the launch of Israel’s military operation known as Operation Lion’s Roar.

The trip comes as tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran continue to intensify following a series of Israeli strikes on Iranian military and strategic sites.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks, in what analysts describe as one of the most dangerous escalations in the region in recent years.