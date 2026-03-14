Iranian Foreign Ministry Criticizes U.S. as 'Lawless,' Reaffirms Military Readiness

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reiterated it will defend against U.S. and Israeli attacks “as long as it takes,” spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told Xinhua, describing recent strikes on Tehran as unlawful aggression and emphasizing Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated the country’s determination to defend itself against U.S. and Israeli military actions, with a spokesman saying the Iranian nation will resist aggression “as long as it takes,” Xinhua reported Friday.

In an interview with Xinhua, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described recent attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel as breaches of international law and acts of aggression. “This act of aggression cannot be justified by any argument or rule of international law. It is a breach of peace, and the Iranian nation is resolute to defend itself as long as it takes,” he said.

Baqaei criticized statements by U.S. authorities as inconsistent and unreliable, asserting that American remarks “change their words and make contradictory remarks about each and every topic of international relations.” He added that Iran did not initiate the conflict, describing it instead as “the U.S. war of choice,” allegedly encouraged by Israel.

The spokesman referenced the February 28 joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, which reportedly killed Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. In response, he said, Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting U.S. and Israeli bases and assets in the region.

Baqaei emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful, noting that allegations of weaponization by the United States and Israel are “a big lie…for the past three decades.” He also highlighted Iran’s intention to maintain and strengthen relations with neighboring and Gulf countries, stating that regional security and stability rely on cooperation among states in the area.

According to Baqaei, the current U.S. military presence across the region is a source of instability. “The reason why at present we are targeting the American bases in the region is that they are scattered around Iran and are being used by the United States to conduct military aggression against Iran,” he said. He added that regional countries increasingly recognize that American forces have not contributed to peace or stability.

Baqaei further characterized the United States as a “lawless and rogue” actor that threatens international peace and security through unilateral sanctions and other actions affecting free international trade. He stressed that, despite the ongoing attacks, a “rich” civilization like Iran will never surrender and will remain resilient in the face of military aggression.

The statements from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson reinforce Iran’s official position that its military responses are defensive and targeted at U.S. and Israeli installations in the region, while maintaining that the country harbors no hostility toward other regional states.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the nation will continue to defend itself against U.S. and Israeli aggression while seeking stability and cooperation with neighboring states.