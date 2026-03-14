Kurdistan Presidency Condemns UAE Consulate Attack in Erbil, Urges Baghdad to Act

Two consulate guards were injured as the presidency calls on the Iraqi government to protect diplomatic missions and hold perpetrators accountable

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Erbil, which left two security guards injured and caused damage to the consulate building.

In a statement, the presidency wished the injured personnel a swift recovery and called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its legal responsibility to protect diplomatic missions.

The statement emphasized the need to prevent further attacks and to identify and punish those responsible, warning that failing to act jeopardizes the security and interests of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

“The Iraqi government must fulfill its duty to protect diplomatic missions, prevent the recurrence of such attacks, and identify and punish the perpetrators, so that the security and interests of the country are no longer jeopardized,” the statement said.

The attack on the UAE Consulate is part of a broader pattern of assaults targeting diplomatic missions and other government institutions in the Kurdistan Region. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) described the strike as a “terrorist and subversive” act, highlighting that such attacks violate international law and undermine the sovereignty of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates also condemned the drone attack, calling it a “cowardly terrorist attack” and stressing that attacks on diplomatic missions violate international norms, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations