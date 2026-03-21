Putin Reaffirms Russia’s Support for Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia reiterates its support for Iran, emphasizing continuity of diplomatic relations during the Nowruz festival and the ongoing regional conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday extended congratulations to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirming Moscow’s position as a “loyal and reliable” partner to Tehran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin conveyed his hope that the Iranian people “will remain strong and overcome this difficult trial.” He also wished Iran “an honorable victory,” underscoring Russia’s continued support for the country during a period of heightened regional tensions.

Putin’s message coincided with the Nowruz festival, the Iranian New Year 1405, which marks the arrival of spring. The Kremlin’s media office noted that the president’s greetings were extended to both the leadership and the people of Iran on this occasion.

Newroz (or Nowruz) is also observed by Kurdish communities as the Kurdish New Year 2726.

The statement follows the recent leadership transition in Iran, with Mojtaba Khamenei assuming the role of Supreme Leader. Putin’s comments highlight Russia’s ongoing diplomatic and strategic ties with Tehran amid escalating military and geopolitical developments in West Asia.

The Kremlin did not provide additional details on Russia’s military or logistical support, but emphasized the continuity of bilateral relations and Moscow’s commitment to maintaining partnership with Tehran.

Putin’s remarks reaffirm Russia’s stated position of alliance and collaboration with Iran while conveying recognition of Iran’s New Year celebrations, signaling both political and cultural engagement during a period of international tension.

Russia maintains that it is a steadfast partner to Iran, and Putin’s statement stresses that Moscow’s support remains consistent despite ongoing conflicts affecting Tehran.