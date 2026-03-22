Israeli Military Chief Warns European Capitals Are Within Iranian Missile Range

Eyal Zamir, Israel's Chief of General Staff, stated that important European capitals including Berlin are now within range of Iranian missiles following the Diego Garcia strike.

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel's Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir stated that Iran's missile attack on the joint U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia island is proof that important European capitals, including Berlin, have now fallen within the target circle and range of Iran's missiles.

The senior Israeli official made the remarks in a statement. Zamir noted: "Iran tested a two-stage intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range reaching 4,000 kilometers, striking an American target on Diego Garcia island.

"According to the Israeli general, this strike demonstrates the significant reach now achieved by Iran's ballistic missile capabilities. He indicated that the development means major European cities have entered the potential target area.

Zamir emphasized that his country will continue the strategy of "striking the head of the snake" until security and stability return to the region. The general made clear that this approach will remain in place.

He declared: "Israel operates according to a precise and robust plan; we have previously attacked the interior of Iran, and we are currently at the highest state of readiness to strengthen our defenses on the northern front.

"In another part of his remarks, the Chief of the General Staff addressed Iran's relationship with armed groups. Zamir described Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and a primary proxy of the Iranian regime. He stated that as much as Israel increases its pressure on Iran and weakens Tehran, Hezbollah will be weakened to that same extent.

Zamir reaffirmed that the Israeli army will take all necessary steps to remove threats from its borders. The general said it acts as a defensive bulwark between civilians and any threat directed toward them.

The statement by Eyal Zamir included the assessment regarding European capitals falling within Iran's missile range. The 4,000-kilometer range cited in connection with the Diego Garcia strike forms the basis for the assessment regarding European capitals.

Israeli military officials used the incident at the U.S.-British base to illustrate the changed threat landscape. The successful attack on the island target is presented as concrete evidence of extended Iranian missile capabilities.

The ongoing commitment to the "striking the head of the snake" strategy was reiterated by Zamir as essential for achieving regional security and stability. This policy remains a cornerstone of Israel's operations.

The precise and robust plan referenced by the general encompasses both past actions inside Iran and current defensive preparations. Previous strikes on Iranian territory were mentioned as part of this framework.

High levels of readiness are being maintained, with specific efforts directed toward the northern front. Zamir described the current state as the highest level of preparedness in that area.

The general's comments on Hezbollah draw attention to the proxy dynamics in the conflict. Classifying the group as a terrorist organization and primary Iranian proxy, he linked its strength directly to that of the Tehran regime.

Pressure applied against Iran is expected to produce corresponding effects on Hezbollah and similar groups, according to the statement. This forms part of the broader strategic outlook presented by the Chief of General Staff.

The Israeli military's role as a protective force was also underlined. Zamir stressed that all necessary measures will continue to be taken to safeguard civilians from border threats.

The remarks provide an official Israeli perspective on both Iran's advancing missile technology and the country's own military posture in the Israel-Iran war. The Diego Garcia attack serves as the pivotal example in the argument about European cities falling within range.

By detailing the ICBM's capabilities and the strike outcome, Zamir established the factual foundation for concerns over distant targets including European capitals.

The statement concludes with a firm commitment to ongoing operations and defensive strengthening as outlined in Israel's plan.