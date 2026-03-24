KDP Politburo Condemns “Unprovoked” Missile Strike on Peshmerga, Urges Federal Action

Party calls for Kurdish unity and demands Baghdad uphold constitutional duty to protect Kurdistan Region

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as an “unjust and unprovoked” missile attack targeting Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region’s Soran area, calling for immediate action by the federal government to prevent further assaults.

In a statement, the party said the early morning strike—carried out using Iranian missiles—targeted positions of the Peshmerga forces within the borders of the Soran Independent Administration.

The attack resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of Peshmerga fighters. The KDP Politburo extended its condolences to the families of the fallen and wished a swift recovery to those wounded.

“The Kurdistan Region has never been a party to the conflicts and tensions in the region,” the statement said, emphasizing that the region has consistently pursued a policy of dialogue and peaceful engagement, while encouraging all sides to resolve disputes through discussion.

Despite this stance, the party noted that the Kurdistan Region has increasingly come under attack since the escalation of wars and instability across the region, describing the latest strike as part of a pattern of “unjustified and hostile” actions.

The KDP expressed deep concern over these developments and called on the Iraqi federal government and relevant institutions to take immediate steps to end such aggressions against the Kurdistan Region.

It stressed that Baghdad must fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect citizens and safeguard the sovereignty of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In addition, the Politburo urged all Kurdish political parties and forces to adopt a unified stance in response to the escalating attacks, calling for national cohesion in the face of what it described as ongoing violations against the region and its people.

The statement comes amid a wave of condemnations from Kurdish leaders following the deadly strike, which has heightened concerns over the spillover of regional conflicts into the Kurdistan Region and the risks posed to its security and stability.

The statement from the KDP Politburo aligns with strong condemnations from top Kurdish leaders. President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday strongly denounced the deadly missile strike targeting Peshmerga positions, describing it as an unjustifiable act of hostility and a violation of international norms.

In a statement, Barzani said the early morning attack—carried out using Iranian missiles—resulted in the deaths of several “heroic Peshmerga” fighters and left others wounded.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms this attack,” he said, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The Kurdish leader stressed that the attack could not be justified under any circumstances, warning that repeated assaults on the Kurdistan Region demonstrate a disregard for the principles of good neighborliness and international law.

“This is not the first time such attacks have targeted the Kurdistan Region,” he added, noting that the region has consistently remained outside the scope of ongoing regional conflicts and has posed no threat to neighboring countries.

Barzani also underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of the Peshmerga forces, describing them as “the most cherished and valuable national asset” of the Kurdish people and a source of pride.