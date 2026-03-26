France Warns of Russian Role in Iran Conflict, Advances Plan for Broad Alliance to Protect Hormuz Shipping

France accuses Russia of aiding Iran in the Middle East conflict, as President Macron pushes for an international coalition to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France has raised alarm over growing regional tensions, accusing Russia of supporting Iran in the ongoing conflict, while simultaneously advancing plans for an international coalition to safeguard maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that President Emmanuel Macron is working to establish a broad international alliance aimed at ensuring “freedom of navigation” in the strategic waterway.

He said the proposed coalition seeks to protect maritime transport security and contribute to stabilizing global energy prices by ensuring the uninterrupted flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In his remarks, Barrot accused Russia of playing a direct role in the conflict by assisting Iran in targeting US interests in the Middle East. He said: “All indications lead us to believe that Russia, in the Middle East war, is assisting Iran in striking US interests.”

Addressing regional developments, the French foreign minister also condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf countries, describing them as unjustified and in violation of international law. He emphasized that Gulf states are not parties to the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

Barrot further stressed the urgency of de-escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and restoring stability to maritime traffic, reiterating that Macron’s initiative aims to build a wide-ranging coalition to guarantee maritime security.

As tensions intensify, France is positioning itself at the forefront of diplomatic and security efforts, warning of external involvement in the conflict while pushing for collective action to secure one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.