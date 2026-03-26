Baghdad and Paris Stress Diplomacy as Iran Offers Apology for Attack on Kurdistan Region

Iraq says Iran apologized for a strike on Peshmerga forces and pledged an investigation, as Baghdad and Paris stress diplomacy to restore regional stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq revealed that Iran has apologized for a recent strike targeting Peshmerga forces, as diplomatic efforts intensify to contain the growing security repercussions across the region.

During a meeting in Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and French Ambassador Patrick Durel discussed the security implications of recent attacks targeting Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in Anbar province, Habbaniyah, and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the French ambassador conveyed his country’s condolences over the targeting of Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi soldiers in the recent strikes.

In response, Hussein extended his condolences to the French government following the killing of a French soldier in the Kurdistan Region, who was targeted by what he described as “outlaw groups.”

Addressing the security situation, Hussein stated that Iranian officials had apologized for the strike on Peshmerga forces, explaining that “the location targeted was not a Peshmerga base.” He added that Tehran has pledged to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Both sides emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to resume negotiations and end the conflict, underscoring the need to preserve regional security and overall stability.