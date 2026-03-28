KDP Condemns Attack Targeting Kurdistan Region President’s Residence in Duhok

Parliamentary Bloc calls for swift action against perpetrators and reaffirms Kurdistan Region’s resolve

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Parliamentary Bloc issued a strong condemnation on Saturday of attacks targeting the residence of His Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Region President, as well as several other locations in Duhok Governorate.

In a statement, the bloc described the assaults as “unjust and cowardly,” saying they are part of a series of hostile actions aimed at undermining the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and inciting chaos.

“These futile attempts will not weaken the resolve of the people of Kurdistan to safeguard their constitutional status,” the statement read.

The bloc also called on relevant authorities to act swiftly to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Details are still emerging; updates will be provided as the story develops.