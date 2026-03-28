France Reaffirms Support for Kurdistan After Drone Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence

French President Emmanuel Macron expresses solidarity over the attack on President Barzani’s residence and condolences for the recent Peshmerga strike that killed six fighters

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron following a drone attack targeting Barzani’s residence in Duhok Governorate.

During the call, President Macron strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed France’s ongoing support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, according to a statement published by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of Peshmerga fighters who were "martyred" on March 24 during an Iranian missile attack in Soran, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

President Barzani, in turn, thanked Macron for France’s continuous backing and support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity in ensuring regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the ongoing conflict and agreed on the urgency of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and bring an end to hostilities.

Their discussion highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to security, stability, and dialogue in the region.

Details are still emerging; updates will be provided as the story develops.